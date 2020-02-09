PEREZ, Maria Fernanda from Ciales, Puerto Rico, died on January, 31, 2020 at the age of 86. She moved to Brandon, FL with her husband and family in 1991 from Bronx, NY. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ismael, her brothers, and sister. She is survived by four daughters and their spouses, Rosa and Gerald Herr from St. Petersburg, FL, Sandra and Jay Aronowitz from Monroe Township, NJ, Katherine and Jose German from Brandon, FL, and Janet and Chris Fisher from Valrico, FL; five granddaughters and one grandson; four great- grandchildren; one brother, Cristobal Otero; many family and friends. She was a member of Nativity Catholic Church since 1991. www.HillsboroMemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020