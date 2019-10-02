RELUE, Maria Josefa "Jo" "Chufi" 91, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019. She was a lifetime resident of Tampa and a graduate of Hillsborough High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Relue and daughter, Patty Lynn Relue. She was a devoted mother to Richard Wayne Relue (Wendy); loving grandmother to five grandchildren, Richard, Robert, Ryan, Amanda, and Lindsey Relue; and great-grandmother to Deja and Shiann. She was an avid gardener and loved to be in her yard among the beautiful orchids and flowers. She adopted two feral cats whom she cared for. She had many interests and hobbies and taught quilting to many over the years. She will be missed immensely by all who knew her. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Gonzalez Funeral Home from 10:30-11:30 am with funeral services beginning at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or . Gonzalez Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 2, 2019