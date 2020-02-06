Mariah DEAN

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Gethsemany M.B. Church
2580 12th Ave.
Obituary
DEAN, Mariah Adelle infant-6 months old, passed a- way to her heavenly home on Jan. 25, 2020. Cherished memories she leaves to her loving parents, Tisheena Floyd and Marquise Dean; grandmother, Rebecca Cabarris; brothers, Kh'myr Huff, Jai'vion, Jailyn, and Jace Landers; uncles, Rashod Boone and Demond Perry; The Cooper Family, a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation, Friday 3-6 pm; Funeral service, Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 am, at Gethsemany M.B. Church, 2580 12th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2020
