McCASLIN, Marian B.



McCASLIN, Marian B.of Island Estates, Clearwater, FL, said her last goodbyes on March 19, 2019 at the age of 99. She was born in Canajoharie, NY to Grace M. and Herbert S. Billington. After attending Syracuse University, working in the Canajoharie Public School System and for Lockheed Overseas (WWII) Marian became a flight attendant and Chief flight attendant for Eastern Airlines in Atlanta and New York 1943-48. She married Eastern Airlines Captain Edwin (Mac) McCaslin who after 52 happy years predeceased her in 1999. They lived in Manhasset, NY. Marian was President, South Strathmore Women's Club, President, Flower Hill Garden Club, and served on the Board of the Manhasset Salvation Army Unit of Wayside Home for Girls. After moving to Clearwater from New Hampshire and Montserrat, B.W.I., Marian served on the Boards of the Island Estates Women's Club, Welcome Newcomers Club, and Island Estates Yacht Club. Bridge, reading, and tennis had been her pastimes. Her only brother, Herbert M. Billington, predeceased her in November 2015. Marian is survived by her sister-in-law, Elaine R. Billington, Texas, nieces Judy A. McMahan (Tom), of Texas, Deborah Billington, Connecticut; and her grandnephew Jeffrey McMahan (Heather), Texas. If you wish to acknowledge her passing, please donate to the Pinellas Humane Society, Suncoast Hospice, or to Metropolitan Ministries. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019

