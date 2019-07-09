Guest Book View Sign Service Information Beck Funeral Home 898 Highway 441 South Clayton , GA 30525 (706)-782-9599 Send Flowers Obituary





88, died July 1, 2019, at Eckerd Living Center in Highlands, NC. Born February 28, 1931 in St. Augustine, FL, she married Paul Beccue in 1953 and they made their homes in Tampa, FL, Temple Terrace, FL and Scaly Mountain, NC. She was an active volunteer and member of Sertoma, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (Tampa), Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (Temple Terrace), and Holy Family Lutheran Church (Highlands), and The Bascom. She loved gardening and cooking. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nellie and Jay Ell; an infant sister; and infant daughter. Her husband of 65 years, Paul, sadly passed away one day after her. She is survived by son, Mark (Marilyn) Beccue of Tampa, FL; daughters, Barbara (Jim) Mallue of St. Petersburg, FL, Paula (Craig) Reed of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Benjamin (Molly) Mallue, Stephen Mallue, Daniel Beccue; great-grandchild, Ivy Mallue; sisters, Lynette (Dan) Irby of Otto, NC, Shirley Thompson of St. Augustine, FL, Nina Lou Crosby of Walterboro, SC; sister-in-law, Harriett Abeln of Athens, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 2 pm, at Highlands Methodist Church, 315 Main Street, Highlands, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Lutheran Church, PO Box 1564, Highlands, NC, 28741. Beck Funeral Home, Clayton, Georgia,



is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call (706) 782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at:



www.beckfuneralhome.com

