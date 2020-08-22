1/1
Marian E. RHODES
1926 - 2020
RHODES, Marian E. Seaton 93, of Perry, passed away August 18, 2020 in Mayo, FL. Marian was born October 8, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to Harvey E. Ernst and Augusta Ruth Wolfe Ernst. Mrs. Rhodes was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Perry. She was a charter member of Sunset Point Baptist Church in Clearwater. She worked for the Florida Dept. of Health as an LPN and Lab Technician in Pinellas County, retiring after 20 years. Marian was a 30 year member of the ABWA of Clearwater, and was voted woman of the year in 1975 and 1995. She was a volunteer at Doctors Memorial Hospital for several years. She was also a member of the Sandy Toes Red Hats here in Perry, and in her spare time she liked to paint Florida scenes and crochet, making special gifts for friends and family. Marian touched all of our lives in a special way, and will be sorely missed by family and friends. Marian was preceded in death by her husband, John S. Rhodes; her son, Michael A. Seaton; and her parents. Mrs. Rhodes is survived by her children, Mark L. Seaton and Patricia A. Gilliam (Garth "Mutt" Gilliam); three grandchildren, Rachel Gilliam, Phillip Hutfilz, and Hillary Hutfilz; and five great-grandchildren; as well as a host of extended family and friends. Graveside Services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 am at Curlew Hills Cemetery with and officiating. Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in Curlew Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Burns Funeral Home of Perry. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry. Friends may sign the online guest book at: www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com

August 19, 2020
Pat so sorry to hear this. You and all of your family are in our thoughts and prayers. She was a magnificent lady and you my friend are as well.
Love and hugs to you all
Marlene Harrison
Friend
