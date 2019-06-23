BRUGGER, Marian F.
passed away June 9, 2019 at the age of 92. She is survived by her daughters, Susan of Crystal Lake, IL and Joanie of Newburgh, IN; her sons, William (Darlene) of Bradenton, FL and David of Valrico, FL; three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, John; daughter, Catherine; granddaughter, Lisa and; great-granddaughter, Alyssa. Inurment services will be held at a later date at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park, Riverview, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marians' honor to St. Stephens Catholic Church at www.ststephencatholic.org or LifePath Hospice at www.chaptershealth.org. Arrangements are under the artful care of Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, FL
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019