JUSTICE, Marian Ruth (Russ) smiled good-bye and went home to her Lord today, May 28, 2020. Marian was born in Tampa to Sanchez and Grace Russ. She was educated at Plant High School, Tampa and is a graduate of Rollins College in Winter Park, majoring in music. While at Rollins she met Bill Justice, her love of 80 years. They married in 1943. While Bill served in the USMC, Marian taught music in Hillsborough County elementary schools. In 1947, Marian, Bill and son, Garry settled in Clearwater. Following the arrival of daughter, Julie, Marian began her long career of service and leadership. She became choir director at the newly organized Trinity Presbyterian Church while teaching piano at home to half of Clearwater. Marian could be found teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, hosting Circle and other women's programs, formed the new bell choirs, became historian and served as an ordained elder. She was awarded the Presbyterian Women's Honorary Life Membership. Her great gift to the church was that she inspired others to leadership and a deeper journey in faith. Marian was an avid bridge player and was active in her club until early this year. Her community activities were many and varied: PEO, Pinellas Youth Symphony, Save the Bluffs, the Clearwater Historical Society, GFWC Woman's Club of Clearwater and Junior Board of the YWCA. Marian and Bill were members of East Bay Country Club, Clearwater Country Club and Clearwater Yacht Club. She is predeceased by her parents; and sister, Marjorie (McCleskey); and survived by her great love Bill; son, Garry (Carol); granddaughter, Molly Wainscott (Derek), daughter, Julie Griffith; and grandson, Boyce. Her amazing journey lasted 99 years, but her joy and indomitable spirit still grace all who know and loved her. A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date due to current emergency restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Trinity Presbyterian Church and/or Clearwater Historical Society. www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.