Marian LANE
LANE, Marian "Tan" 78, passed away June 30, 2020 at her home in St. Petersburg, FL, after a valiant struggle with Parkinson's. Originally from Bay Minette, AL, she was the daughter of William and Lena (Vickers) Chambless and grew up in Perdido, AL. She was known fondly as "Tan." She was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers, Ray and Richard Chambless; and her beloved aunt, Bay. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband of 25 years, Bill; sons, George Cassady (Rebecca), Patrick Cassady (Kristine), and Jason Cassady (Soma). Also surviving are 13 treasured grandchildren, cousins and a host of dear friends. Marian was a retired Civil Servant having worked for the Veteran's Administration, Social Security Administration, and the Office of Disability and Review. She was a member of the St. Petersburg Chapter of the DAR but declining health prevented her active participation. Marian was an avid reader and was very articulate in her story telling and conversation. Her happiest moments were spent with family and friends, and her many travel adventures with Bill. With Bill, she traveled to over 20 foreign countries and most of the United States, one of her favorite destinations was San Francisco, CA. She will be missed greatly by all those that were blessed to know her. Due to the restrictions of COVID19 services will be private.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
