Marian LOVE
LOVE, Marian a longtime resident of St. Petersburg, Florida, and a retired Pinellas County Schools employee, passed away September 21, 2020, at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Clayton Sanders, Samuel Sanders (Lil Buddy), Dorothy Sanders Royster (Kat), and Alice Virginia Sanders (Pat); her son, Harold Sanders (Co-hart); and other relatives. Survivors include her daughters, Lapatic "Winky" Francis (Eddie), Deidre Love Young (Jarl) and Tia Love Irvin (Kiku); grandchildren, Joi Sanders, Joshua Francis (Leah), Jared Francis (Katrina), Jessica Francis, Jarl "Thomas" Young II, Joseph F. Young III and Kiana Irvin. brother, Rufus Conyers (Margaret); close relatives, Samuel Sanders (Janice) and Loretta Sanders. Marian was a member of St. Mark M.B. Church and the family wishes to thank Pastor Brian K. Brown and Deacon Ernie Corey for their faithful devotion to ministering to her for the past several years. The family wishes to thank the staff at Westminster Suncoast and St. Petersburg Kidney Center, for their loving care for our beloved mom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
