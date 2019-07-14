LISWITH, Marian M.



85, a former resident of Briarcliff Manor, NY died July 5, 2019 at the Brookside Hospice House, Palm Harbor, FL. She was born February 13, 1934, in Yonkers, NY to Luigi Bove and Edith Torroni.



She was married for 65 years to Carl Joseph Liswith, who predeceased Marian in August 2018. Marian and her family moved from New York to Clearwater, Florida in 1981 and lived there until she and Carl moved to a Belleair Beach beachfront condo where they loved walking together on the beach and she enjoyed falling asleep to a good book on their third floor balcony.



Marian is survived by three sons, Mitchell Lewis of Phoenix, AZ, Steven Robert and his wife, Blair of Palm Harbor, FL, Theodore John and his wife, Audra of Seminole, FL; and her nephew, Joseph Kurilecz of Weymouth, MA. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Sydney Sutton-Liswith, Lane Sutton-Liswith, Eric, Jessica and Mitchell.



Marian was a member of the Briarcliff Manor Congregational Church in the 1960s and 1970s where she worked to bring the Jewish community and the church together to fight racism that existed at the time. After moving to Florida, Marian joined the Anona United Methodist Church in Largo where she served as a Stephen Minister.



Marian received an AA in Business from Edgewood Park Junior College (later called Briarcliff College), and a Bachelors Degree and a Masters Degree in Social and Behavioral Sciences from the University of South Florida. She was inducted into the USF chapter of the Themis Honor Society in 1983, the International Honor Society in Social Science Pi Gamma Mu in 1984, and completed a Specialization in Alcoholism Studies by the Department of Rehabilitation Counseling of USF in 1986. Marian earned her LMHC and provided mental health counselling services for over 10 years at Family Service Centers and several years in private practice specializing in batterers' intervention and substance abuse treatment.



While raising three boys, Marian worked in a health food store, as a real estate agent, and a sales associate at John Charles, Tarrytown, NY. She was proud to be a working mother at a time when this was frowned upon. Additionally, Marian could regularly be found on the sidelines of her boys sporting events and was active in their educations by volunteering as a class mother and board member with the PTA.



Marian loved to cook and host parties for family, friends, and colleagues at their homes in New York, Clearwater, and Belleair Beach. She also enjoyed attending the theatre, movies, and dining out. May she rest in peace with her beloved husband Carl.



Visitation will be held Saturday July 20, 2019 from 10 am-12 pm with a service immediately following in



Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home