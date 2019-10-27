MERLIN, Marian L. 89, of Brandon, FL passed away October 12, 2019 after a brief illness. Marian was a devoted wife of 70 years to David B. Merlin. She is survived by her loving husband, David; daughter, Penny (Paul) Daut; son, David M. (Rebecca) Merlin; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Peter F. Merlin. Memorial service will be held at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, November 2, 2019. Service will begin at 2:30 pm, with visitation prior to service at 1:30 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019