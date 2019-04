VEZEY, Marian (Sass)89, born March 3, 1930 passed away peacefully in her Dunedin home April 21, 2019. Marian had been a resident of Florida since 1981 formerly of Indiana and Illinois. Survivors are her sister, Roberta Hard; daughter, Sharon Gilbert; grandchildren, Melissa Villa, Kyle Gilbert, John Flood, and Christine Flood; great-grandchildren, Naomi, Damion, Daisy, Nathan, and Anaya Villa, Arianna Flood, and Mason Kelley; along with many nieces and nephews; also her long time neighbor ,Bob Lynch who started off as a neighbor then became a friend and then part of the family. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Sass, Ethel (Hill) Sass; brother, William Sass Jr.; her husband, John Vezey; and daughter, Carol Flood. Marion did not want a service so donations can be made in memory of her name to Seasons Hospice of Naperville Illinois and or to Mooseheart Child City and School in Mooseheart Illinois.