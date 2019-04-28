VEZEY, Marian (Sass)
89, born March 3, 1930 passed away peacefully in her Dunedin home April 21, 2019. Marian had been a resident of Florida since 1981 formerly of Indiana and Illinois. Survivors are her sister, Roberta Hard; daughter, Sharon Gilbert; grandchildren, Melissa Villa, Kyle Gilbert, John Flood, and Christine Flood; great-grandchildren, Naomi, Damion, Daisy, Nathan, and Anaya Villa, Arianna Flood, and Mason Kelley; along with many nieces and nephews; also her long time neighbor ,Bob Lynch who started off as a neighbor then became a friend and then part of the family. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Sass, Ethel (Hill) Sass; brother, William Sass Jr.; her husband, John Vezey; and daughter, Carol Flood. Marion did not want a service so donations can be made in memory of her name to Seasons Hospice of Naperville Illinois and or to Mooseheart Child City and School in Mooseheart Illinois.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019