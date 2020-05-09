WESCOTT, Mariann 76, of Palm Harbor, passed away at home May 4, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. Mariann is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard; daughter, Renee Brewer (Bill); and brother, Robert Otto (Donna). Mariann was originally from Central New York. She and Richard moved to Florida for their retirement. They enjoyed travelling and golf. Mariann was a member of Tuscarora Golf Club Marcellus, NY and Highland Lakes Women's Golf League Palm Harbor, FL. Mariann was also a dedicated Hospice volunteer. Mariann was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Otto and daughter, Lynn Patnaude. Her family would like to thank her caregivers from Suncoast Hospice for the outstanding care and support provided in her final days. A private funeral will be held Friday, May 15, at St. Ignatius of Antioch Roman Catholic Church. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice, The Shepard Center, or the Pinellas County Humane Society. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens Palm Harbor, FL



