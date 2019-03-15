Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianna J. Frac. View Sign

FRAC, Marianna J.



76, of Tampa, FL and Bristol, CT, passed away March 13, 2019. She was formerly active of St. Stanslaus Church and School in Bristol. She loved to travel internationally with members of her family and enjoyed going on cruises. Marianna was a wonderful cook of Polish foods, a talented seamstress, and would try her luck at the slot machines. She was always willing to go to the Cheesecake Factory. She loved dogs and would not hesitate to pet every dog she came across. Marianna is survived by her husband of 52 years, Anthony Frac; her children, Mark Frac, Matthew (Angela) Frac, Kathy (Scott) Dalla Valle; Baci's grandkids, Christopher and Ryan Dalla Valle; her brother, Stanislaw Czesak; many nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15 at 2 pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4518 S. Manhattan Avenue in Tampa.



