Marianna Kenney Obituary
KENNEY, Marianna 93, of Holiday, passed November 4, 2019. Survived by daughters Darlene (Neal) Edwards, Dale (Martin) Cohen; 13 grandchildren, 21 great- grandchildren, seven great- great-grandchildren; brothers, Anthony and Frank Panetta; and sister, Theresa Santaniello. She moved to Florida from Centerport, NY in 1981. Predeceased by her husband, Darwin W. Kenney Sr.; sons, Darwin W. Kenney Jr. and Dwight W. Kenney; and her brothers, Rocco and Andrew Panetta. Visitation is on Thursday, November 7, from 2-4 pm, at Dobies Funeral Home. Funeral Mass is on Friday, November 8, 10 am, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Florida National Cemetery. Dobies Funeral Home, Holiday
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 7, 2019
