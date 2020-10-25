Marianne LITTLE

LITTLE, Marianne, (Van Dis) 71, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away October 10, 2020 at her home from cardiac arrest. She is survived by her children, Stacy Martorella of Daytona Beach, Kacy of Largo, Karl of St. Petersburg; as well as brothers, Gary of Brooklyn, NY, Terry of Saugatuck, MI; as well as eight grandchildren. She was a manager /bookeeper at Seminole Lake Country Club. She was an avid collector of vintage clothes and appreciated the finer things in life. She will be greatly missed.



