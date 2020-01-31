Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianne Scanlon. View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

SCANLON, Marianne Kennedy 87, passed peacefully on January 22, 2020. Marianne was born in Northampton, MA to Amelia and James Kennedy on July 7, 1932. She attended the St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford, CT, received a Bachelor's degree in Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master's degree in Nursing from Yale University. Marianne worked for 34 years as a Clinical Specialist in Psychiatry at Griffin Hospital in Derby, CT until she retired at age 75. It was at UPenn that Marianne met her husband, Richard (Dick) Scanlon, to whom she was married for 50 years. Marianne and Dick lived for most of their lives in Newtown, CT where they raised their three children, Richard (Julie), Judy and Lisa. Marianne is beloved grandmother of Chris, Peter, Taylor, Amy and John. Marianne loved to laugh and appreciated life to the fullest. She was devoted to her family and was known as a kind, generous, fun-loving and loyal mother, G'Ma and friend. With her positive attitude and practical nature, she brought joy to all in her presence; Marianne was renowned for her hospitality and entertaining. Marianne was not only a dedicated and respected psychiatric nurse, she was an accomplished artist, and had a host of other hobbies including acting, traveling and volunteering. She made a difference in many peoples' lives both personally and professionally and will be greatly missed. In 2015, after 52 years in the same home in Newtown, she moved to Westminster Palms in St. Petersburg. She loved living in St. Pete where she could experience the arts and culture, sunshine and enjoy time with family and friends. The family would like to thank Westminster Palms and Suncoast Hospice for their compassionate care for Marianne. A reception to celebrate Marianne will be held at Westminster Palm Center, 830 North Shore Drive (entrance on 9th Avenue) on Saturday, February 1 from 4 to 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Westminster Retirement Communities Foundation (WRCF), Westminstercommunities

