Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams & Jennings Funeral Home
6900 North Nebraska Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604
813-237-3345
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Adams & Jennings Funeral Home
6900 North Nebraska Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Myrtle Hill Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Mariano RUSSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mariano RUSSO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mariano RUSSO Obituary
RUSSO, Mariano J. "Morris" 87, native of Tampa, passed away August 6, 2019. Morris was preceded in death by his wife, Katie, who passed away last year. Morris leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Grace Russo Wendling (Allen) and Addie (Adeline) Russo Weaver; son, Tony Russo (Paula); grandchildren, Peter Montesino (Brenna), Lindsey Lonergan (Sean), Chad Weaver and Jason Wendling (Lori); great-grandchildren, Alexa Montesino, Vincent Montesino, Isabella Lonergan and Aliyah Wendling; brother, Anthony Russo (Rosie); and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 1-2 pm, Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the Adams & Jennings Chapel and a graveside service to celebrate his life will be conducted 3 pm, at the Myrtle Hill Memorial Park.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mariano's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams & Jennings Funeral Home
Download Now