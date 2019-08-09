|
RUSSO, Mariano J. "Morris" 87, native of Tampa, passed away August 6, 2019. Morris was preceded in death by his wife, Katie, who passed away last year. Morris leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Grace Russo Wendling (Allen) and Addie (Adeline) Russo Weaver; son, Tony Russo (Paula); grandchildren, Peter Montesino (Brenna), Lindsey Lonergan (Sean), Chad Weaver and Jason Wendling (Lori); great-grandchildren, Alexa Montesino, Vincent Montesino, Isabella Lonergan and Aliyah Wendling; brother, Anthony Russo (Rosie); and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 1-2 pm, Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the Adams & Jennings Chapel and a graveside service to celebrate his life will be conducted 3 pm, at the Myrtle Hill Memorial Park.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019