WEAVER, Maridell H.
78, of South Pasadena died surrounded by family the morning of May 15, 2019. She suffered from dementia. She was born in Springfield, IL. July 31, 1940 to Vern and Etha (Champe) Haram. She was pre-deceased by her parents; and her three brothers, Robert, James and Lawrence Haram. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Richard A. Weaver, M.D., retired St. Petersburg Neurologist, daughter, Sharon R. Scarpitta; son, Jeffrey A. Raia, four grandchildren; four stepchildren; eight step grandchildren; and three step great- grandchildren. She worked as an R.N. in Bayfront Medical Center critical care units and had a B.S. degree in nursing from USF. Maridell and her husband were avid sailors, sailing as far as Maine, Bermuda, the Bahamas and the western Caribbean. They were members of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club and she was a Past Captain of the Salty Sisters. She assisted with the sailing competition of the 1996 Summer Olympics in Savannah. She was a Breast Cancer survivor and is a Florida Brain Bank Donor to help eradicate Alzheimers and other dementias. Memorial service to be held at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, the upcoming date will be posted on https://www.davidcgross.com/notices/Maridell-Weaver Where you may also sign the guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the https://www.alz.org/.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 21, 2019