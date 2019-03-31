COUTURE, Marie Antoinette
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Antoinette "Toni" COURTURE.
"Toni" passed away on March 17, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born in Detroit and had lived in St. Petersburg since 1960. She retired from the Pinellas County School System in 1990. Marie will be lovingly remembered by family, friends and neighbors, especially by her many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Canada who loved their "Aunt Toni" and her sense of humor. She is survived by her son, Peter Couture; daughter-in-law, Wilma Norton; granddaughter, Hannah Couture, all of St. Petersburg; and sister, Rose Mary Angelo of Phoenix. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Hector "Pete" Couture; her sister Josephine Greco; and loving granddaughter, Emma Couture. A private interment service is planned. Donations may be made in Marie's name to the Emma Fund at cftampabay.org/give_now/emmafund/. Please visit the guestbook at:
www.brettfuneralhome.net
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019