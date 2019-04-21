|
DAVIDOW, Marie
92, formerly of New Port Richey, passed away April 13, 2019. She was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Peace, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Columbiettes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nickolas. She is survived by her two daughters, Paula Morton and Catherine Davidow; five granddaughters; four great-grandsons; and a brother, Angelo DeVito. A mass will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10 am, at Our Lady Queen of Peace in New Port Richey.
