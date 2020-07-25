1/1
Marie FLYNN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLYNN, Marie Manfre of Largo passed away July 22, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 14, 1929 along with her twin brother, James Manfre to Gaspare Manfre and Domenica Malvasio. She married James Flynn on April 11, 1953. They raised seven children together. James and Marie would also help raise many other children in their lifetime who they would forever consider their own. She is predeceased by her husband, James (2003); son, Joseph (2014); siblings, Catherine (2010), Pauline (1963), Bartolomeo (1934), Biagio (Benny 1993), Ottavio (Tom 2018), Joseph (1932), Michael (1944), and James her twin (2002). She is survived by her sister, Dolores; her children, Thomas (Karen), Paul (Linda), MaryAnn (Ron), James, Philip (Rebecca) and Jason (Veronica); 19 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Saying prayers for the family
Margaret Landi
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved