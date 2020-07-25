Marie FLYNN

FLYNN, Marie Manfre of Largo passed away July 22, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 14, 1929 along with her twin brother, James Manfre to Gaspare Manfre and Domenica Malvasio. She married James Flynn on April 11, 1953. They raised seven children together. James and Marie would also help raise many other children in their lifetime who they would forever consider their own. She is predeceased by her husband, James (2003); son, Joseph (2014); siblings, Catherine (2010), Pauline (1963), Bartolomeo (1934), Biagio (Benny 1993), Ottavio (Tom 2018), Joseph (1932), Michael (1944), and James her twin (2002). She is survived by her sister, Dolores; her children, Thomas (Karen), Paul (Linda), MaryAnn (Ron), James, Philip (Rebecca) and Jason (Veronica); 19 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



