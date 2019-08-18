Service Information Hubbell Funeral Home 499 North Indian Rocks Road Belleair Bluffs , FL 33770 (727)-584-7671 Send Flowers Obituary

GORDON, Marie Alice 89, was given to us by God July 6, 1930. She was born to Herve and Isabel (Shannon) Vanasse in Waterbury, CT where she grew up. Marie married Edward W. Martin (deceased), lived in Naugatuck and Fairfield, CT and raised four children. Later, she moved to Pensacola, FL married Harold C. Gordon (deceased), then to Largo, FL to be closer to family. Marie leaves behind sister, Arlene Gentil; son, Lt. Col. (Ret.) William Martin; daughters, Joanne Puhl, Beth Fasanella, and Susan Grimail; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Besides her family, Marie loved attending Mass, cooking, baking, dancing, ice skating, and music, especially Elvis and Frank. She was happiest spending time outdoors tending to her garden. Marie takes with her a zest for life, her particular sense of humor, and her beautiful smile. On August 7, 2019, we gave her back to the Lord, whom she loved dearly. Marie was a shining example of strength and devotion and will be greatly missed by all who loved her. The family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Vineyard Inn, Seminole, FL for their compassionate and loving care. Also thank-you to the Suncoast Hospice purple team for your expert care of Mom and our family. At Marie's request, her body has been donated to the Anatomical Board of University of Central Florida College of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760 or to the Anatomical Board of Florida. Care of local arrangements has been entrusted to Hubbell Funeral Home, 499 N. Indian Rocks Rd., Belleaire Bluffs, FL 33770 Phone 727-584-7671 Memorial Mass and interment to be conducted in Waterbury, CT at a date to be determined.

