LUNDAHL, Marie H.



(Hamilton) died July 19, 2019 in Palm Harbor, FL. She was born March 11, 1922 to Wallace and Isabel Hamilton of Hopkins, MN. She is survived by her five children, Fred and Sharon Lundahl of Whidbey Island, WA, Judy Lundahl of Surry, NH, Dan and Linda Lundahl of Oxford, MS, Susan and John Haldeman of Campobello, SC, and Richard and Heather Lundahl of Odessa, FL; along with many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her sister, Ethel (Dode) Wonson; and her grandson, Andrew Haldeman. A memorial service will be held 11:30 am, Sunday, August 25, following the 10 am service at the Milbridge Congregational Church, Milbridge, ME. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mrs. Lundahl's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice or another .

