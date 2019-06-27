HAGAN, Marie (Kersey)
"Betty" 87, of Land O' Lakes, Florida was born in historic Ehren, Florida, to the late W.W. Kersey, Sr. and Daisy L. (Tucker) Kersey. She remained a lifelong resident of the Tampa Bay area. Betty entered into Heaven's gates Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She worked with her late husband, Roy, in electrical contracting. She also worked as a "lunchroom lady" at both Pine View Middle and Land O Lakes High Schools before she opened her own ceramics shop in Tampa. Betty volunteered at Sanders Elementary PTA, First Baptist Church of Land O Lakes, Vacation Bible School and Sunday School programs. She is preceded in death by her husband, of 64 years, Roy. Betty is survived by her two daughters, Darleen Jeffery and Wanda Moore; four grandchildren, Michael (Ruth), Leeann, Pamela, and Fred; and three great-grandchildren, Cody, Cameron, and Chase. Funeral services will be at 2 pm on Friday, June 28, at First Baptist Church of Land O' Lakes. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Ehren Cemetery in Land O' Lakes.
