HENDRICKS, Marie Naomi (Clark) age 95, passed away on January 24, 2020. Marie was born on October 1, 1924 in Tampa, FL, daughter of the late Thaddeus Clark and Marie Elizabeth Asbell Clark. She married William Roy Hendricks Jr. on June 16, 1950 in Seattle, WA. Mr. Hendricks preceded her in death on September 25, 2010. Surviving are her sister, Joyce Stalnaker; three daughters, Marie Saylor and husband, Frank, Jeanne Hendricks, Cindy Potter and husband, Jack; son, Clark A. Hendricks Sr.; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three nieces. Marie will be interred with her late husband in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. For the full obituary please go to www.endersandshirley.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 17, 2020