Marie HOKE-SINGER
HOKE-SINGER, Marie F. 80, died Saturday morning, May 2, 2020 in her home from complications related to her dialysis treatments for her remaining defective kidney. Marie died peacefully in her sleep. She leaves her daughter, Michel Calvello; and her husband, Rocco; and her son, Stephen Singer and his wife, Marea; granddaughters, Christina, Gina, Celeste; and grandsons, Ryan, Kyle and Stephen and spouse of 61 years, Gary; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Gary who died at the age of 38. She was born in Tarry Town, New York December 8, 1939 to Ralph E. Hoke and Gertrude Trapp. Her father died at an early age in the 2nd War and her mother died at 78 in Largo, Florida. Marie's early married years were spent with her husband traveling during his 20 year military career before settling in Largo. She then spent a short time as office manager for her husband's Electronic store in Clearwater. She then embarked on a 20 year career as a Realtor. She was very busy and successful but always found time for her civic duty as a poll worker for each election. She also was an elected president in the oldest women's Democratic Club in the nation. After retiring from Real Estate she trained as a Master Gardener and worked as a volunteer for the Pinellas County Extension in 2004. When the Extension was closing down she volunteered to work at the Largo High School until it was closed for renovations. She even tried her entrepreneurial spirit with "Grammy's Baby Closet". A private memorial service will be held at her and her husband's home in Largo for family members.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
