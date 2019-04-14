HORNBROOK, Marie
96, of Tampa, FL passed away April 4, 2019. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, RN, world traveler, and life-long learner. We love you and miss you. She is survived by children, Frank Hornbook and Erica Hornbook Hollins (Ron); grandchildren, Benjamin, David, and Eric; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
National Cremation Services
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019