96, of Tampa, FL passed away April 4, 2019. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, RN, world traveler, and life-long learner. We love you and miss you. She is survived by children, Frank Hornbook and Erica Hornbook Hollins (Ron); grandchildren, Benjamin, David, and Eric; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019
