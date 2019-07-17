COSTELLO, Marie Ivars
96, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019. She is survived by her children, Sandy L. Costello (Connie Costello), Frank J. Costello (Kim E. Costello), and Theresa M. Rooney (William R. Rooney). She was loved dearly by and blessed with nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Mass will be held at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 4000 43rd St. N., St. Petersburg, FL at 11 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Reception to follow in Hall. Burial service to be held on Tuesday at Bay Pines on July 23, 2019 at 10:30 am. Memorial donations in memory of Marie may be made to Hospice. Guestbook and full obituary at
www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 17, 2019