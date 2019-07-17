Marie Ivars COSTELLO (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33711
(727)-321-3321
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Transfiguration Catholic Church
4000 43rd St. N.
St. Petersburg, FL
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Bay Pines
Obituary
COSTELLO, Marie Ivars

96, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019. She is survived by her children, Sandy L. Costello (Connie Costello), Frank J. Costello (Kim E. Costello), and Theresa M. Rooney (William R. Rooney). She was loved dearly by and blessed with nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Mass will be held at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 4000 43rd St. N., St. Petersburg, FL at 11 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Reception to follow in Hall. Burial service to be held on Tuesday at Bay Pines on July 23, 2019 at 10:30 am. Memorial donations in memory of Marie may be made to Hospice. Guestbook and full obituary at

www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 17, 2019
