Marie Jenkins
JENKINS, Marie A. 80, passed on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Marie was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Thomas; daughter, Diana; son, Timothy; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Marie retired from John Hancock Insurance Company after 18 years and continued working as a CNA for another 18 years. Everyone that knew her loved her, she will be dearly missed. She was in the good hands of Hospice, Andy's Pink-B team, when she passed. Donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation in her name. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens www.curlewhills.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
