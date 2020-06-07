JENKINS, Marie A. 80, passed on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Marie was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Thomas; daughter, Diana; son, Timothy; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Marie retired from John Hancock Insurance Company after 18 years and continued working as a CNA for another 18 years. Everyone that knew her loved her, she will be dearly missed. She was in the good hands of Hospice, Andy's Pink-B team, when she passed. Donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation in her name. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens www.curlewhills.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.