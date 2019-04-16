KINDEN, Marie



98, passed away April 14, 2019. She is survived by three sons, James Schweis (Patti) of North Carolina, Terance Kinden, (Denise), of Georgia, and Thomas Kinden; two daughters, Jean Schweis-Catterall (James) of Massachusetts, and Susan Kinden of Largo, FL. She had four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Hudson and will be interred with her beloved husband, Terance Kinden at the Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell. Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Hudson, or to . Online condolences may be made at Prevatt Funeral Home.

