LYNCH, Marie 91, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away on May 7, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Annie Jefferson, and Yvonne Simon; one son, Robert Lynch (Louvenia) all of St. Petersburg; sister, Bertha Lewis (Henry) of Sebring, FL., 16 grandchildren; 37 great- grandchildren; 20 great- great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm. Graveside service Saturday May 16, 1 pm at Sunnyside Cemetery 5300 19th St. N. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



