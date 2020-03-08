Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie McNALLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McNALLEY, Marie Ann passed away March 1, 2020. Not your ordinary obituary, not your ordinary mother. My mother loved her scratch offs. I have many memories of me driving her so she could scratch her way around town. We would spend hours doing this regardless of time constraints or social obligations. She once told me of an instance where she stopped on her way to work and got a winner so she went to the next store and got another winner and so on and so on. She never made it to work that day, she just spent the day scratching her tickets. That was my mom. The ticket lady. She did things on her terms. My little mama fended off a would be mugger one day when a man reached through her drivers side window while she was scratching her ticket, and tried to grab her purse. She grabbed him by the arm and punched him in the face, probably while using her very colorful vocabulary to assault him with. You didn't dare cross her because she would go from zero to MMA fighter in 2.2 seconds. She was only 5 feet tall but you were certain to face imminent death if she got her hands on you. She's been known to roll her window down as we drive by the Scientology headquarters and spit out profanities at the top of her lungs. She loved a good joke. The dirtier the better. She would tell jokes that would make you blush. She had a very eclectic sense of style. She's been trying to push off an embroidered leather poncho on to me for years. She loved animals, hated spiders and she cared immensely for those who were lucky enough to know her. She loved Usher, hated Kanye and thought Clint Eastwood was a "sexy son of a bitch". She loved to love you from afar because surely if you were around her too much you would get on her nerves. She loved cars, old and new, and she loved White Castle burgers. She is being sent off in eternity with some of her favorite things. She certainly would bust out laughing if she knew what was going with her. May you finally Rest In Peace Mama and go "high" up in the clouds where you belong.

