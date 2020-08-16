Marie PALEVEDA

PALEVEDA, Marie V. (Relihan) 90, of Tampa, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born in Tampa, FL, the oldest of six children born to Eula V. and James J. Relihan. A life-long Catholic, she graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. She attended University of Tampa for two years until she fell in love with and married James M. Paleveda at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on May 3, 1952. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; her daughters, Angela and Maria; sons, Vincent, Stephen and Charles; and her sister, Frances Brown. She is survived by her siblings, Carroll Kilgore (Ronnie), Lucille Kato, James Relihan and Oscar Relihan; her sisters-in-law, Anna Mary Engle, Magdalen Sultenfuss, and Ethel Cushen; her children, Marie Koehler (David), James Paleveda (Mary Ann), Francis Paleveda, Elizabeth Burda (William), Susan Hernandez (Jose); and daughter-in-law, Michaela Paleveda; nine grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and many nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. Marie's passions were her family and her Lord, and she also enjoyed cooking, gardening and traveling. A visitation will take place on Sunday, August 16 from 2-4 pm at Blount & Curry, 605 S. MacDill Ave. The funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 17 at 10 am at Christ the King Catholic Church with interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Blount & Curry, 813-876-2421.



