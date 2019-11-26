Marie ROGERS (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
Service Information
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL
33567
(813)-737-3128
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROGERS, Marie Etta 81, of Plant City, Florida, born in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 1, 1938, entered into eternal rest on November 23, 2019. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and her dachshunds, and enjoyed antique shopping and fishing. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Rogers; her children, Victoria Karr, Richard Del Castillo and wife, Stacy, and Kevin Del Castillo; grandchildren, Marie McChesney and husband, Daniel, Meredith Del Castillo, and Matthew Del Castillo; great-grandchild- ren, Lola McChesney and Benjamin McChesney; and brother, Joseph Kaiser and wife, Pheona. Expressions of condolence may be left at HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.