ROGERS, Marie Etta 81, of Plant City, Florida, born in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 1, 1938, entered into eternal rest on November 23, 2019. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and her dachshunds, and enjoyed antique shopping and fishing. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Rogers; her children, Victoria Karr, Richard Del Castillo and wife, Stacy, and Kevin Del Castillo; grandchildren, Marie McChesney and husband, Daniel, Meredith Del Castillo, and Matthew Del Castillo; great-grandchild- ren, Lola McChesney and Benjamin McChesney; and brother, Joseph Kaiser and wife, Pheona. Expressions of condolence may be left at HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 26, 2019