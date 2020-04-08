SALINERO, Marie B. 96, passed away peacefully April 4, 2020. Born in Avon Park, FL December 10, 1923, Marie resided in Tampa for many years then moved to Pinellas county in the early 60s and resided there until she passed. Marie was a hairdresser for many years and was particularly proud of her service as a welder on aircraft built for service during World War II. She and her late husband, Antonio "Tony", were longtime members of First Baptist Church of Indian Rocks. She is survived by two daughters, Ina Flowers (Armand) and Nancy Mitchell (John); son, Arthur Salinero (Barbara); one sister; several nephews; one niece; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Marie's family would also like to acknowledge and thank her longtime friend and caregiver, Cristina Collins whom Marie considered a very real part of her family. Due to coronavirus constraints no formal service are planned. She'll be laid to rest beside her husband at Corinth Cemetery, in Ft. Meade, FL Thursday, April 9, at 11:30. Online condolences and memories can be shared at: VeteransFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 8, 2020