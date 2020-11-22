1/1
Marie VIG
1939 - 2020
VIG, Marie R. 81 of Lutz left this life to soar with the angels Nov. 18, 2020 while in the loving care of Marliere Hospice house. Marie was born in Fall River, MA June 2, 1939 to Mary and Mariano Rodrigues. She graduated from BMC Durfee HS in 1957. Marie married Tobias Vig Jr. July 12, 1958 in Tiverton, RI, and soon began her new career as Super Mom to four children. Shortly after relocating to Lutz Marie embarked on her second career as a stellar rural letter carrier at the Lutz Post Office. She loved her job and provided top notch service, she even recruited one of her customers to become her substitute carrier. Every Dec 24 Marie dressed as Santa delivering mail and candy canes for the holidays. Marie was a creative talented artist, loved playing her mandolin, and had a passion for growing blueberry plants, if you had a few minutes to spare she would tell you all about blueberries. Marie was a devoted Catholic, she regularly attended mass at St Mary, her favorite religious story was The Lady of Fatima. Marie had an amazing capacity for love and story telling. She left an immeasurable impression, her stories and mostly her love will live on through generations. Moments spent with family and friends meant so much to her. Marie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tobias Vig Jr. and son, Tobias Vig III. She is survived by daughters, Catherine Tucker, Elizabeth Vig (Laurie), and Theresa Heston (Amy); brothers, Ronald, and Rod (Ann); many nieces and nephews; and her close friend, Theresa Manning; grandchildren, Nicholas Heston (Carman), Samiejo Ongory, Ashley Heston (Joe); and the loves of her life three great-grandsons, Wyatt, Brayden, and Emmett. A visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 22 from 3-5 pm at Blount & Curry FH Carrollwood. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, Nov. 23 at 10 am at St Mary Catholic Chuch, 15520 North Blvd., Tampa. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery Bushnell. Our family would like to thank Marliere Hospice for their outstanding care to our beloved mother. In lieu of flowers family request donations to Marliere hospice. May she always be remembered for her capacity to love us all unconditionally.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
8139682231
1 entry
November 21, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
