Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
Marilee Trommer
Marilee Ann "Mimi" (Bodie) Trommer

Marilee Ann "Mimi" (Bodie) Trommer Obituary
TROMMER, Marilee Ann (Bodie) "Mimi"

age 58, of North Redington Beach passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Marilee was born Sept. 17, 1960 in Chicago Heights, IL. She worked most of her life as a mortgage underwriter. Marilee was predeceased by her father, James Bodie, brother, Steve Bodie and sister, Kathleen Bodie. Surviving is her daughter, Aly (Eric) Luttmann of Seminole; grandchildren, Olivia and Harris; her mother, Grace Bodie of Largo; and brother, Jim (Michelle) Bodie of Algonquin, IL; along with aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Marilee will always be remembered for her sense of humor and fun loving personality. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be offered to or the s. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, April 16 at 10 am, at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, (727) 562-2080. Condolences may be offered online at www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com.

Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 15, 2019
