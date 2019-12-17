Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilee FRIEDMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRIEDMAN, Marilee P. passed away on December 12, 2019. She lived her life in gratitude and tried to help everyone she knew find their best self. As a League of Women Voters and Florida Orchestra volunteer she worked to promote voter awareness and worked aggressively raising funds for the orchestra. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on January 29, 1950 and was a graduate of Northeast High School. She lived in Honolulu Hawaii for three years. Upon returning to Kansas City, she met her future husband, Jack A. Friedman. They married in 1979 and were married for nearly 25 years. They worked together as a Broker and Property Manager in Kansas City, and in Pinellas County, after moving to Florida in 1986. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Lee and Ethel Marie Partridge; her sister, Sharron; and her husband. She is survived by her sister, H. Diane Partridge; brother-in-law, Larry Swift; three stepchildren, Patti, Edward, and Ronald Friedman; and her granddaughter, Leona Friedman. Celebration of Life is being planned for a yet unknown date in January.

FRIEDMAN, Marilee P. passed away on December 12, 2019. She lived her life in gratitude and tried to help everyone she knew find their best self. As a League of Women Voters and Florida Orchestra volunteer she worked to promote voter awareness and worked aggressively raising funds for the orchestra. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on January 29, 1950 and was a graduate of Northeast High School. She lived in Honolulu Hawaii for three years. Upon returning to Kansas City, she met her future husband, Jack A. Friedman. They married in 1979 and were married for nearly 25 years. They worked together as a Broker and Property Manager in Kansas City, and in Pinellas County, after moving to Florida in 1986. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Lee and Ethel Marie Partridge; her sister, Sharron; and her husband. She is survived by her sister, H. Diane Partridge; brother-in-law, Larry Swift; three stepchildren, Patti, Edward, and Ronald Friedman; and her granddaughter, Leona Friedman. Celebration of Life is being planned for a yet unknown date in January. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close