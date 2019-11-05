McANESPIE, Marilee (Ragsdale) 76, of Land O' Lakes, FL, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born September 3, 1943 to Paul and Evadean (Ewan) Ragsdale, in Eldorado, Saline County, IL. She is survived by a family who loved her deeply and will miss her fun and crazy remarks. Her family includes her husband, Bob McAnespie of Tampa, of 38 years; former husband, Charles Cleveland of Largo; two children, John Paul Cleveland of New York and Heather Amanda Krueger of Tampa; two step-children, Terry McAnespie (Stefanie) of Tampa and Ann McAnespie of Ohio; sister, Paula Hintzman (Morris) of Land O' Lakes; nephew, Tommy Hintzman (Stephanie) of Leesburg; and niece, Sheryl (Elizabeth) of Holiday; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Marilee will be held at 2 pm Thursday, November 7, 2019 at New Hope United Methodist Church, 212 North Knights Avenue in Brandon, FL. Memorial gifts may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, Brandon and Metropolitan Ministries, Tampa, FL.

