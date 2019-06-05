Marilena GREER

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
Service Information
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL
33567
(813)-737-3128
Obituary
Send Flowers

GREER, Marilena

a beautiful person, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Anderson Greer; her only daughter, Susan Norris; and her daughter-in-law, Teresa Greer. She is survived by her sons, Hal (Jean), Ron (Mary), and John; son-in-law, Odis Norris; and sister, Lucy Chase. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 7 at 10 am, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 8201 Cedar Grove Church Road, Plant City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, www.salvationarmyusa.org.

Expressions of condolence at:

HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 5, 2019
bullet Salvation Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.