GREER, Marilena
a beautiful person, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Anderson Greer; her only daughter, Susan Norris; and her daughter-in-law, Teresa Greer. She is survived by her sons, Hal (Jean), Ron (Mary), and John; son-in-law, Odis Norris; and sister, Lucy Chase. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 7 at 10 am, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 8201 Cedar Grove Church Road, Plant City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, www.salvationarmyusa.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 5, 2019