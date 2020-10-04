1/1
Marilin PETERS
PETERS, Marilin "Lin" Born in St. Petersburg, FL Oct. 12, 1940 at Mound Park Hospital, now Bayfront Hospital, died Sept. 25, 2020 at Baypoint Nursing Home after a short illness. She was preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Marilyn Peters; and aunt and uncle, Arthur and Imogene Smith. Lin graduated from St. Petersburg High School and St. Petersburg Junior College. She went on to attend the University of Florida and the State University of New York at New Paltz. She moved to New York in 1967, and pursued her career in Hospital Administration. Returning to St. Petersburg in 1976, she undertook a new direction in health care and devoted the remainder of her career to practice management. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
