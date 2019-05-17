SMOLA, Marilyn Blake
died May 15, 2019. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Tampa, and was a Certified Medical Assistant for many years. She was a long term employee of Nordstrom department store in Tampa and enjoyed interacting with people. She is survived by her brother, Charles C. Blake; and her sister, Charlene Blake Haynes; five nephews and nieces; three grand-nieces. The family will hold a private memorial. Condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 341812, Tampa, FL 33694.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 17 to May 18, 2019