Marilyn Blake SMOLA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Blake SMOLA.
Obituary
Send Flowers

SMOLA, Marilyn Blake

died May 15, 2019. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Tampa, and was a Certified Medical Assistant for many years. She was a long term employee of Nordstrom department store in Tampa and enjoyed interacting with people. She is survived by her brother, Charles C. Blake; and her sister, Charlene Blake Haynes; five nephews and nieces; three grand-nieces. The family will hold a private memorial. Condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 341812, Tampa, FL 33694.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 17 to May 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.