Marilyn BURNSON

BURNSON, Marilyn 86, of Largo, FL passed away June 12, 2020. She was born July 29, 1933 in Logansport, IN. She graduated from the University of Arizona Summa Cum Laude with a B.A. in English in 1955. She was President of her Alpha Chi Omega sorority. At the University of Arizona she met and married the late William A Burnson. She taught elementary school in Niles, MI and moved to Pinellas County in 1965. She taught elementary school throughout Pinellas County. Marilyn is survived by her son, Barry of Largo, FL and her daughters, Betsy Sibley of Largo, FL and Brenda Simpson of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchild-ren. There will be a graveside interment service at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park June 18, 2020 at 2 pm.



