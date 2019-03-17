Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn COWELL. View Sign

COWELL, Marilyn



84, of Lutz, FL, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Bruce Cowell of Lutz, FL, and her parents, Ray Larson and Edith Larson of Yankton, SD. Marilyn is survived by sons, Kevin (Denise) of Naples, FL and Christopher of Sanford of DeLand, FL; and sister, Phyllis Kubal (Bernard) also of Yankton, SD. She was born in Yankton, SD. She was graduated from Yankton College with a Bachelor of Music in organ performance and obtained the Masters of Music degree in Sacred Music from The Union Theological Seminary of New York City. She served as organist and choirmaster in Episcopal and Lutheran parishes in New Jersey, South Dakota, and Florida for a tenure of over 50 years. In her retirement she was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Tampa, where she was a member of the choir. She was an avid English gardener and enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and classical music. She was a member of the P.E.O. philanthropical sisterhood and a Florida Master Gardener. A service celebrating the life of Marilyn will be conducted at 11 am, on Saturday, March 23, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 509 East Twiggs St., Tampa, FL 33602. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Foundation or to the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Friends of Music.



Adams & Jennings FH (813) 237-3345

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019

