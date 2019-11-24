Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn DEVINE. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM FRC Tampa 8283 Hillsborough Avenue View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DEVINE, Marilyn Elaine (Campbell) passed away November 21, 2019, after a brief illness. A Mount Pleasant, Iowa farm girl, Elaine attended Iowa Wesleyan College and was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She headed to Washington, DC where she worked for Capital Airlines, enjoying travel and meeting her husband, Jesse Devine. Elaine and Jesse moved their family to Tampa in 1953 when Jesse accepted a position at Tampa International Airport. Although raising five creatively rambunctious sons was a full-time job, Elaine found time to volunteer in many ministries at First Reformed Church of Tampa (FRC Tampa) and Meals on Wheels, where she volunteered for 40 years with her best friend, Ann Bean. This life of service was recognized by Meals on Wheels in 2015, when Elaine was awarded the Amy Shimberg Volunteer of the Year, and in 2016 when the State of Florida's Department of Elder Affairs recognized her with its Volunteer Appreciation Award. Elaine was predeceased by her parents, Glenn and Violet Campbell; her husband, Jesse Devine; her youngest son, Frank Daniel Devine; and sisters, Barbara Shacklett and Virginia Bytheway. She left a family that will forever hold her in their hearts; sister, Shirley Burns; sons, David Devine (Linda), Thomas Devine, Michael Devine (Gail), and Jesse Devine; and grandchildren, Robert Voege (Heather), Kelly Devine (Ian Rose), and Daniel Devine. They and her church family at FRC Tampa are sad but grateful. Her deep faith, positive spirit, midwestern sensibility, and care for others is a forever gift and a gentle reminder of how one leads a full and meaningful life. Elaine's life will be celebrated December 2, 10 am, at FRC Tampa, 8283 Hillsborough Avenue. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to FRC Tampa or Meals on Wheels.

