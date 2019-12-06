Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn ECKERT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ECKERT, Marilyn Joyce 81, entered Heaven's gates on Friday, November 29, 2019. Marilyn was born on July 31, 1938 in Columbus, Georgia to Louis and Mary Shepherd. She joined the Air Force after attending Jordan High School. A proud Veteran, she served during the Vietnam Era. Later, she married and devoted her life to her family. A woman of Catholic faith, Marilyn spent hours in prayer for her family, her country and the world. She loved wildlife, listening to Elvis, walking the beach and discussing politics. Marilyn was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmo-ther. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Jerry Shepherd, June Brown, Norma Gates, and Brenda Zenga. Her memory will forever be treasured by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Ronda, Alton, and Belinda Eckert; grandchildren, Justin and Jamie Hoisington; great-grandchildren, Micah, Jonah, and Naomi Hoisington; sisters, Ruth Wyrosdick, and Jean Poole and numerous nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to hospice.

