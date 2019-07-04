Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn (Miller) HARRISON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARRISON, Marilyn (Miller)



79, of Belleair, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 30, 2019. Marilyn was born in Detroit, Michigan July 20, 1939, to Florence and Theodore Miller. The oldest of four children, Marilyn was raised in Ludington, Michigan. She graduated from Wheaton Academy in Chicago, and earned a Master's degree in Early Childhood Education from Western Michigan University. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority.



She married Don Harrison of Grand Rapids in 1962, and the couple moved to Clearwater in 1963 where they raised three children. Marilyn was a member of the Junior League and enjoyed spending quality time with her friends. Flower arranging was a favorite hobby. Marilyn loved to travel; journeys abroad included France, Switzerland, Italy, and Monte Carlo. In later years, she enjoyed trips with family to Atlanta, Amelia Island, North Carolina, and the Florida Panhandle. She always loved returning to her roots in Michigan, and especially enjoyed her trip to Mackinac Island last year. An avid dog lover, she cherished the comfort and joy provided by her children's canine companions, and enjoyed greeting her neighbors' dogs as they visited with her on her front porch during walks with their owners. Marilyn was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be dearly missed, as she brought joy, love and laughter to all those who knew her.



Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jim; her sister, Joanne; and her former-husband, Don. She is survived by her sister, Sue and her son, Jay; her daughter, Debby and her son, Hank; her son, Jim and wife, Laura and their children, Clare and Jack; her daughter, Wendy and husband, John and their children, Harrison, Cole, and Bryson; her niece, Tamar and her husband, Jordan and their children, Marlo and Ren.



At Marilyn's request, a private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Marilyn's honor at Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33760, and Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 701 Orange Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756. Marilyn's children are especially grateful for the care and compassion she received while at Suncoast Hospice Care Center Mid-Pinellas.

HARRISON, Marilyn (Miller)79, of Belleair, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 30, 2019. Marilyn was born in Detroit, Michigan July 20, 1939, to Florence and Theodore Miller. The oldest of four children, Marilyn was raised in Ludington, Michigan. She graduated from Wheaton Academy in Chicago, and earned a Master's degree in Early Childhood Education from Western Michigan University. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority.She married Don Harrison of Grand Rapids in 1962, and the couple moved to Clearwater in 1963 where they raised three children. Marilyn was a member of the Junior League and enjoyed spending quality time with her friends. Flower arranging was a favorite hobby. Marilyn loved to travel; journeys abroad included France, Switzerland, Italy, and Monte Carlo. In later years, she enjoyed trips with family to Atlanta, Amelia Island, North Carolina, and the Florida Panhandle. She always loved returning to her roots in Michigan, and especially enjoyed her trip to Mackinac Island last year. An avid dog lover, she cherished the comfort and joy provided by her children's canine companions, and enjoyed greeting her neighbors' dogs as they visited with her on her front porch during walks with their owners. Marilyn was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be dearly missed, as she brought joy, love and laughter to all those who knew her.Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jim; her sister, Joanne; and her former-husband, Don. She is survived by her sister, Sue and her son, Jay; her daughter, Debby and her son, Hank; her son, Jim and wife, Laura and their children, Clare and Jack; her daughter, Wendy and husband, John and their children, Harrison, Cole, and Bryson; her niece, Tamar and her husband, Jordan and their children, Marlo and Ren.At Marilyn's request, a private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Marilyn's honor at Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33760, and Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 701 Orange Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756. Marilyn's children are especially grateful for the care and compassion she received while at Suncoast Hospice Care Center Mid-Pinellas. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close