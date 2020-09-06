Marilyn HAWK

HAWK, Marilyn Y. peacefully passed away August 30, 2020, in the arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Charles G. Hawk. Marilyn was born October 21, 1935 to Ruth (Gilchrist) and Earl Holt, growing up and graduating 1953 from Smithfield High School. She attended Cleveland Bible School 1955 and received her BA at Asbury University in1958. In her mother's words Marilyn's love of music began on her second Christmas, "she seemed to like her little baby grand piano best". Marilyn taught music in the public-school system and is fondly remembered by many students for bringing music to life for them. She and Charles married June 24, 1963. Charles served in the US Army and also had a barbershop until his death in 1976. Marilyn moved to Clearwater, FL in 1986 and joined First Church of the Nazarene where her musical talents assisted the Music Minister in many ways - playing piano, coaching and performing musical presentations. She is loved and missed deeply by her church family. Marilyn developed a love for collecting Thunderbird cars and she owned her own Red 1956 T-bird. She had hundreds on display at her home on Betty Lane in Clearwater. As her health declined, she moved to Lake House ALF in 2018. Her last comment spoken was, "I want to go home (to Jesus)". She is singing in the Angel Choir now. Please honor Marilyn by supporting the music programs in your schools and churches.



